Northern Trust Corp Has $52.72 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Liberty Global worth $52,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

