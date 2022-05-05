Northern Trust Corp Has $52.99 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.92% of APi Group worth $52,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. APi Group’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

