Northern Trust Corp Has $53.13 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.46% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $53,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after buying an additional 547,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,121,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after buying an additional 102,909 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $302,800.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

