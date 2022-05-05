Northern Trust Corp Has $55.39 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of John Bean Technologies worth $55,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

