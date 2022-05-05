Northern Trust Corp Has $55.41 Million Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Perficient worth $55,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Perficient by 117.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth $11,252,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perficient by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $46,171,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 451,032 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $52,184,000 after buying an additional 52,794 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

PRFT stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.03.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.66 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.