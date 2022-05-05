Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,650 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HSBC were worth $52,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,014,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 87,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,142,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 258,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in HSBC by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 212,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 515 ($6.43) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 540 ($6.75) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 735 ($9.18) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

