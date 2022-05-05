Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of WEX worth $51,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in WEX by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WEX by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of WEX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $170.84 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.45.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.