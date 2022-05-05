Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,926 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Perrigo worth $50,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Perrigo by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Perrigo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -297.14%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

