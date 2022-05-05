Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Post worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Post by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Post by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POST opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.