Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,756 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Matador Resources worth $51,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 178.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,290,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,639,000 after acquiring an additional 281,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 3.83. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

