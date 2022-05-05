Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,448 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of Tenable worth $52,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tenable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,254,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $405,761.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,502.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,646 shares of company stock worth $15,804,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

