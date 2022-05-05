Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,197,441 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,891,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197,441 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Southwestern Energy worth $55,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $66,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $16,088,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 80.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,495,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

