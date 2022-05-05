Northern Trust Corp Purchases 5,725 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $53,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.