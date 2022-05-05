Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.99% of Trupanion worth $53,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,314,760.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $68,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $2,598,487. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -89.87 and a beta of 2.15. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.75.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

