Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.59% of Wix.com worth $52,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $309.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

