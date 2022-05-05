Northern Trust Corp Sells 105,500 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.37% of Clarivate worth $55,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $158,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

