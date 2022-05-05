Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,596 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Atkore worth $55,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atkore by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $113.64 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

