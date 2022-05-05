Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,426 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Portland General Electric worth $54,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE POR opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

