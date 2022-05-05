Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,833 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $52,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,196,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,807,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,945,308.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock worth $40,354,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.