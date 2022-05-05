Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,217 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Hillenbrand worth $51,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,952,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 13.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after acquiring an additional 148,109 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,939,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 36.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 725,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 192,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Hillenbrand Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.