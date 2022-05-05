Northern Trust Corp Sells 160,555 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.38% of New Jersey Resources worth $54,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE:NJR opened at $44.60 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 94.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Profile (Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.