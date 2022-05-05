Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,087 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of IAA worth $53,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IAA by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of IAA by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of IAA by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of IAA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $935,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

