Northern Trust Corp Sells 16,209 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.23% of Minerals Technologies worth $54,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after acquiring an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

