Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,225 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of HealthEquity worth $51,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Guggenheim began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

