Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,236 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Choice Hotels International worth $53,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $318,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHH opened at $138.43 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

