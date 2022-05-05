Northern Trust Corp Sells 34,642 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,642 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.80% of Synovus Financial worth $55,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

