Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,746 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 491,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Thor Industries worth $51,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE THO opened at $89.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $149.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

