Northern Trust Corp Sells 43,323 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of OneMain worth $55,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneMain by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in OneMain by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in OneMain by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of OMF opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.