Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,746 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of Fabrinet worth $50,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 27.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

FN opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.40.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

