Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,624 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.35% of AMERCO worth $50,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

UHAL opened at $562.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $577.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $648.22. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $523.94 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.97.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.