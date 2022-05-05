Northern Trust Corp Sells 78,743 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,743 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.51% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $55,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $145.47 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.96 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

