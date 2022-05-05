Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,495 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of Boot Barn worth $51,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $98.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

