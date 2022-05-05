Northern Trust Corp Sells 98,292 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98,292 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Globant worth $50,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,568,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Globant by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Globant by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 338,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after purchasing an additional 256,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Globant by 4,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.22.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $216.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.51. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $202.50 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

