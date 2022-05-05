Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.63% of Terex worth $50,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,781,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $18,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after acquiring an additional 256,817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Terex by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.92.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

