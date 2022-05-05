Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.56% of Spire worth $52,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,205,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SR. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

