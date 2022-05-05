Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $50,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.79.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

