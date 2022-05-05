Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,691,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91,277 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.92% of SLM worth $52,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SLM by 87.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,960,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after buying an additional 1,380,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in SLM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after buying an additional 955,750 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 34.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,959,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,085,000 after buying an additional 752,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after buying an additional 652,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

In other SLM news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

SLM announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

