Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stake Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUS stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.