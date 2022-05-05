Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.17. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $147.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -178.86%.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.