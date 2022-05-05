Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 634 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.85.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.