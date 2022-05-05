Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $54,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPBI. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.