Paul Davison Tobias Buys 1,200 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) Director Paul Davison Tobias purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,932.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NCBS opened at $82.69 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

