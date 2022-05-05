PAX Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.04. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

