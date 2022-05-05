Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

