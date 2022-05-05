Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $6.36 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,222 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.85.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

