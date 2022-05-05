Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stake Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $168,295. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

