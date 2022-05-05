Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,090 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.3% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 84,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.85.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

