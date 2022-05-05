Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,363 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.79% of Polaris worth $52,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Polaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,427,000 after acquiring an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after buying an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after buying an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,847,000 after buying an additional 151,348 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.08.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.28. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.