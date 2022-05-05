ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,355,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,862,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.18. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.