ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $958,124.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,799,585. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $161.78 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -539.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average of $181.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

